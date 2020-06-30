COVID-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 17,741; Recoveries Now 13,268

Ghana’s COVID-19 case has risen to 17,741.

This includes the addition of 390 new cases recorded since the last update.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye confirmed on Tuesday, June 30 at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,268 persons have recovered from the disease.

Currently, there are 24 persons in critical and severe conditions with four on ventilators according to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.

“As of 30th of June 2020 but this represents 29 June, 2020 data. As of yesterday, we have recorded a total of 17,741 out of about 297,591 persons tested with a test positivity rate of 5.96 percent. The total recoveries out of this number stand at 13,268 and we have recorded a total death of 112. This brings out death rate to 0.63 percent far lower than even the African average of about 2 percent.”

“This leaves our active cases at 4,361 and these are people being managed at our treatment sites, isolation centres and some under home management based on your situation. As of this morning, we have about 24 cases who are in severe conditions across the centres at UGMC, Ga East, and all the places where we have critical care being managed. We have people on ventilators,” he said.

---citinewsroom