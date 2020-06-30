Covid-19: Part Two Of Exposé To Tackle Sale Of Free Food Meant For The Needy – Anas

Ace Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw’s exposé into illegalities during the coronavirus pandemic is set to shine a light on corruption in the managing of relief food meant to be given freely to the needy.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View after the airing of his piece on quack doctors selling purported coronavirus cures, he noted that there was more rot he had uncovered during his latest investigative work.

The first part shone the spotlight on some allegedly fraudulent herbalists who were peddling fake coronavirus cures.

He looked into the Abdellah Herbal Clinic and COA FS Herbal Centre.

The former operation was busted by police and the “Abdellah brothers” arrested.

“The part two [of the coronavirus investigations] will focus on the stealing and I am very sad about part two,” he said.

“These social intervention things that the President took to give to the people of Chorkor and other places, I got a call from my source that food was ready to be sold.”

The government had committed to feeding vulnerable persons, most notably kayayei, during the partial lockdown of Accra and general economic slowdown.

“[But] there were these guys who brought out this same food that the President has given out to be shared being sold; bags of rice, eggs [etc].”

Anas Aremeyaw said the people in question worked from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

For, him, all these happenings during the coronavirus pandemic “tells you that all of us need to be quite alert.”

The investigative journalist also acknowledged the disappointment of persons who were expecting a much more damning exposé.

But he stressed that the impact of such work ought not to be underestimated.

“We are getting to elections and people think you have to drop the name of that big politician. That is fine for their thoughts, but look, in journalism, nothing is small.”

“It is more about impact; how many people does this affect?”

