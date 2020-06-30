Heads Of Basic Schools Urged To Form COVID-19 Risk Management Team To Monitor BECE Candidates

Heads of Basic Schools in the Gomoa Central District have been urged to form mandatory COVID-19 Risk Management Team to monitor health conditions of BECE candidates as they prepare for their final exams

Addressing them at Gomoa Ekroful recently, the Gomoa Central District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Miss Theodora Abaloo noted that the students ought to be protected from Covid-19 infections.

"We are not in normal times, things have changed and we must adjust to the present situation. As Heads of Schools, you are to make sure all precautionary measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the students

Take advantage of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), being the Thermometer Gun, Veronica Buckets, Hand Sanitizers, wearing of Nose Masks and Social Distancing"

The Gomoa Central District Director thanked Government for provision of PPEs assuring that strict supervision and monitoring would be carried out in all the school to ensure adhering of Covid-19 protocols

The 50 Heads of the Basic Schools were drawn from 36 Public and 14 Private Basic Schools in the Gomoa Central District

" I expect to see few students in a class, if the JHS classrooms cannot accommodate the candidates, you can extend the classes to Upper Primary classrooms to ease congestion

No Assembly, no sporting activities, no visitors nor food vendors are allowed in the Schools. Remember we are not in the normal time. Things have changed.

The Ghana Education Service in collaboration School Health Coordinators and staff of Ghana Health Service will visit schools regularly to ensure strict adhering of the Covid-19 protocols"

Miss Theodora Abaloo urged the Heads to sensitize the students psychologically bearing in mind they ought to write their exams and pass well to move to the next level of their studies adding all JHS teachers should be present on daily basis

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that Government was committed to the safety of the final year students to complete their course of study.

She assured the Directorate that the Gomoa Central District Assembly would provide the needed assistance within the period the BECE candidates would be in school

Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson on behalf of the Basic School Headteachers assured that they will execute their assigned duties.