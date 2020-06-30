Human Trial Of India Coronavirus Vaccine Announced LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Volunteers in India will be immunised with a new locally-made Covid-19 vaccine in July. An unspecified number of people will have the vaccine, as part of a trial by Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech. Tests in animals suggest the vaccine is safe and triggers an effective immune response. The trials are among many across the world – there are around 120 vaccine programmes underway. Half a dozen Indian firms are developing vaccines.This is the first India-made vaccine and developed from a strain of the virus that was isolated locally and weakened under laboratory conditions. ---BBC CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
