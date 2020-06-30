ModernGhanalogo

30.06.2020 Health

Human Trial Of India Coronavirus Vaccine Announced

Volunteers in India will be immunised with a new locally-made Covid-19 vaccine in July.

An unspecified number of people will have the vaccine, as part of a trial by Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech.

Tests in animals suggest the vaccine is safe and triggers an effective immune response.

The trials are among many across the world – there are around 120 vaccine programmes underway.

Half a dozen Indian firms are developing vaccines.

This is the first India-made vaccine and developed from a strain of the virus that was isolated locally and weakened under laboratory conditions.

---BBC

