Voter Registration: 'Let There Be Peace'...Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council Of Ghana Urges

His Spiritual Eminence, The Tijaniyya Spiritual Cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban, who is the Khalifa and Grand Khadim of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass for Ghana, Togo and Benin, has called for peace before, during and after the voter registration exercise which will commence tomorrow, 30th of June, 2020.

His Spiritual Eminence, the Tijaniyya Spiritual Cleric therefore urged all qualified Ghanaians to take part in the exercise.

His Spiritual Eminence made this appeal in a press release from The Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council Of Ghana

Read The Full Press Release Below:

Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council of Ghana calls for Peaceful Voter Registration Process

The Electoral Commission of Ghana as mandated by law has announced the compilation of the new voter register for the forthcoming 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election starting from Tuesday 30th June 2020

On behalf of His Spiritual Eminence, The Tijaniyya Spiritual Cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban, The council entreat all qualified Ghanaians especially the Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Fraternity to avail themselves and their families to register in a very peaceful manner.

His Spiritual Eminence advises that we all abide strictly by laws and regulations governing the exercise and observe all the COVID - 19 protocols in the process

God Bless Ghana!!!

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Alfa-Jei Shaban

Chairman of Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council of Ghana