Volta Invasion By Security Personnel: Akufo-Addo Tells Critics 'We Don't Want ECOWAS Register'

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that non-Ghanaians should stay away from the upcoming voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, any attempt to defend the registration of foreign nationals despite several warnings will see such offenders being dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

President Nana Addo made these comments when he was addressing the nation on Monday evening, 29th June 2020 ahead of the compilation of new voters register.

“We don’t want a West African election, we want a Ghanaian election. We only want an election of Ghanaian people who are entitled to vote,” he stressed.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, June 30, to compile a new voters’ register for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2020.

The exercise is open to all Ghanaian citizens who are 18 years old and above and of sound mind.

KingdomfmOnline.com