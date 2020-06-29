Voter Registration: Check EC's Nine Safety Guidelines

Here are the EC’s safety regiments to guide the compilation of the new voters’ registration exercise:

1. All registration centers will be set up outdoors and in open spaces, where schools, churches, and other such venues are used as registration centers, we will not set camp inside the school or church building. Our registration centers will be set up in open fields out of the school or church building.

2. We will not use a school or church building furniture. We will use the electoral commission’s furniture set up for use at registration centers.

3. Our furniture and fittings will continuously be wiped with alcohol-based wipes.

4. All people entering the registration center or queuing to enter the registration center will be be required to wear a nose mask.

5. On arrival at the registration center, every person’s temperature will be taken, using a thermometer gun. Persons with temperatures above 37. 8 degrees Celcius will be directed to the health personnel at the registration centers or the nearest public health facility. Special arrangements will be made for them to register.

6. The Commission will provide liquid soap and water with veronica buckets, for the mandatory washing of hands before joining the queue or entering the registration center.

7. There will be strict adherence to physical distancing of at least 1m in the queue at all centers

8. Our fingerprint scanners will be cleaned prior to the capturing of the fingerprints of applicants using alcohol-based wipes.

9. Hand sanitizers will be provided for mandatory sanitizing of hands when leaving the stations.