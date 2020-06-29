Following the ordering of the Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go on leave, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has deemed it as a ploy by the government to sack him and has described the move as another attack on Voltarians.

A statement from the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House has today shared that President Akufo-Addo has asked the Auditor-General, to take his accumulated leave of 132 days starting from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

In a statement from ASEPA, its Executive Chairman Mensah Thompson has noted that the order to go on leave is an elaborate ploy by the Government to sack the Auditor-General.

“We believe this is yet another attack on Voltarians and is part of a grand scheme to get all Voltarians out of public office because the Government sees them as non-Ghanaians except those who are willing and ready to kowtow to the whims and caprices of this Government”, a portion of the statement said.

ASEPA says they condemn the decision to force the Auditor General to proceed on leave at no uncertain terms.

This is coming on the back of a press statement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) today where they accused the ruling government of discriminating against the people of the Volta Region due to the heavy military presence in the Ketu South and other towns of the Region.

Read the full statement from ASEPA below:

PRESS RELEASE

SACK OF AUDITOR GENERAL ANOTHER ATTACK ON VOLTARIANS-ASEPA

We have read with disappointment an elaborate ploy by this Government to sack the Auditor General by the asking him to proceed on mandatory leave.

Just when the people of Volta are yet to come to terms with the heavy deployment of military and immigration officers to their region, the Government of Ghana has yet again launched another attack on the people of Volta by forcing one of their illustrious sons occupying the position of Auditor General to proceed on leave.

We believe this is yet another attack on Voltarians and is part of a grand scheme to get all Voltarians out of public office because the Government sees them as non-Ghanaians except those who are willing and ready to kowtow to the whims and caprices of this Government.

We condemn this decision to force the Auditor General to proceed on leave at no uncertain terms.

We want to draw the attention of the Diplomatic Community, Our Donor Patners, and the International Monetary Agencies to quickly take key interest in current happenings in the Country as the entire Public Accountability Machinery of the State is under siege.

It is our hope that in the comings days all these agencies will come out strongly on this irresponsible action by Government of Ghana.

Thank you

Signed

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

0542120628

Cc.

The IMF

The World Bank

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps

All Media Houses