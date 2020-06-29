Unemployed Man Remanded For Robbing Herbalist

An Accra Circuit Court has caged a 21-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Chukwe into police custody for allegedly robbing a herbalist.

Emeka, unemployed, has denied conspiring with one Victor Chuku Emeka, who is currently at large, to commit the offence.

He will make his next appearance on July 17.

Police Inspector Maxwell Ayim told the Court presided over by Madam Ellen Offei Ayeh that on June 19, this year, at about 2030 hours, Mr Maxwell Kulapenu, the complainant was walking from Osu to Tema Station to board a bus when the accused intercepted him at the Independence Square.

He said Kulapenu was attacked from behind and fell down.

Inspector Ayim said the attackers forcibly took way his Infinix Hot 8 cellular phone valued at GH¢650.00, an Itel phone valued GH¢60.00 and a cash of GH¢55.00.

He said the suspects took to their heels towards the Arts Centre with the booty when the complainant met two Military officers whom he asked for help.

The Prosecution said with the assistance of the soldiers, the accused were traced and when they saw the military men approaching, they took to their heels.

Prosecution said the officers managed to arrest Chukwe whilst Emeka escaped with the stolen items.

Inspector Ayim said Chukwe was handed over to the police and after investigation he was arraigned.

Chukwe informed the Court he had no fixed place of abode, thus, he was remanded.

—GNA