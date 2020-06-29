A/R: REGSEC Outlines Security Protocols For Voter Registration Tomorrow

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has assured of its readiness for the Electoral Commission’s (EC) planned voters’ registration exercise beginning Tuesday, June 30.

It has issued some security protocols for the exercise.

Key amongst the protocols is the arrest of any individual who attempts to cause trouble or register with a document not captured under the Public Elections ( Registration of Voters) (Amendment) Regulation, 2020 C.I. 126.

A statement issued by the Council and signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah indicated that REGSEC seeks the cooperation of the general public, especially political parties in ensuring a very peaceful registration exercise in the Region.

“Any action that undermines the peace and security of the registration exercise would be strictly dealt with by the Security Services within the law of the land,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, REGSEC has asked registrants to be mindful of their conduct at the centres due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and asked registrants to “adhere to the directives and safety protocols on COVID-19 as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

The statement from REGSEC said State Security will be in charge of the Voter Registration Exercise in the Region adding that no vigilante group(s) or machomen will be allowed.

Below are some of the security protocols:

1. Motorbikes must not be seen in and around the Registration Centers and anyone who breaches it would have the motorbike seized.

2. No one is supposed to carry weapons of any kind to a registration center except Security Personnel who are permitted.

3. Registration officials are to report all security concerns to security officers-in-charge of the registration center.

4. Eligible voters should report registration challenges to the Registration Officer in charge of the registration center.

5. Nobody should take voter ID card (s), birth certificate (s), or any other document as proof of eligibility to register, except those approved under C.I. 126.

6. Anyone who attempts to register with a document not accepted under C.I. 126 would be arrested by the Security officials.

