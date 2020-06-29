Ghana Water Company Ltd Ends 3-Months Free Water Supply

The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced that it is ending the government's 3-months free water supply to the citizenry at the end of this month.

The government in a bid help Ghanaians fight the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease announced in April that it has ordered for free water supply for 3 months to foster effective and constant handwashing, a safety protocol to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply”, H.E Excellency Nana Addo said in his 5th address to the nation after the Covid-19 disease hit the country.

Having served Ghanaians with water for the months of April, May, and June, the Ghana Water Company Limited says their freebies are ending tomorrow.

“The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery”, a statement from the company has said.

With meter readers and all frontline staff set to begin operations next month, the company has assured that they will adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols to protect themselves and all customers.

Read the full statement from the Ghana Water Company Limited below:

GWCL ENDS FREE WATER DELIVERY

The month of June marks the end of the Governments directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the covid-19 pandemic. Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer. The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery.

GWCL assures customers that, meter readers, and all frontline staff, will continue to adhere and practice in full, all the protocols to protect themselves and our cherished customers, including cladding themselves in full GWCL apparel, identity cards, personal sanitizers and face masks, before accessing their premises to read the meters.

Details;

1. Landlords and landladies can revert to the arrangements with tenants prior to the free water delivery.

2. Water Vendors can/must resume their normal business after the last meter readings in June 2020.

3. Disconnected Customers who were reconnected to enable them enjoy the free water during the period, must as a matter of urgency pay their arrears to remain connected.

4. Disconnected customers will remain disconnected until their arrears are settled in full before their supply will be reinstated.

5. All GWCL collection/pay points are opened during normal working hours and Customers can also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks

The Management of GWCL wishes to express its appreciation to all agencies who supported the free water delivery. Special appreciation to Government for the kind gesture towards Ghanaians.