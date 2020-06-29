New Voter's Register: STRANEK Supports Deployment Of Heavy Security At All Borders

Listen to article

There have been wild allegations of foreigners trooping into Ghana to register as voters in order to participate in the general elections of the country over the years.

STRANEK-Africa has taken note of what the Honourable Member of Parliament of Ghana for Adansi-Asokwa, Hon. Kobina Tahir Hammond has indicated the reason behind the heavy security deployment at the Ghana and Togo border. He authored that, in the previous years, citizens of Togo move to Ketu South and register to vote in Ghana's elections and so by the presence of the military, there will be sanity.

Based on the steps taken by the government by placing heavy security presence at Ketu South, we suggest that heavy security deployment should also be at the Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire border, the Ghana and Burkina Faso border, the Ghana and Benin border among other borders surrounding the Republic of Ghana.

This, we opine, will ensure that the voter's register is not infiltrated with foreigners hence there will be no participation of foreigners in the voting exercise come December 7, 2020.

We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.

Signed.

Emmanuel Osei

Director of Policy and Political Affairs

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director