We The Voltarians Are Ready, We're Not Cowards; Withdraw Security Men Within 24hrs – V/R Minority Caucus Warns Gov't

The Volta caucus on the Minority side in Parliament has given the Akufo-Addo government a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw the security personnel from Ghana’s borders in the Volta Region.

The Chairman of the Volta Caucus, Emmanuel Bedzrah, who spoke at the NDC’s bi-weekly press briefing said: “The fire has been laid, and we the Voltarians are ready. We are not cowards and I want to repeat that, we are not cowards.”

“We don’t fear people, we only respect people and therefore, whoever deployed the military personnel to our borders should call them back immediately. We are giving them up to the end of tomorrow, Tuesday, the military personnel must be called back,” he said.

According to the Caucus, the deployment is an attempt to intimidate residents of the Volta Region in the upcoming voters’ registration exercise.

He made the call on the backdrop of the deployment of military personnel to some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government has explained that the deployment is to secure Ghana's borders because of COVID-19 and the illegal entry of foreigners into the country.

