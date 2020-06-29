Covid-19: Top Nigerian Judge Dies In Abuja Isolation Centre

The Chief Justice of Nigeria's Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, has died from Coronavirus.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the top judge died in an isolation centre in Abuja.

DGN Online understands that Justice Ajana passed away barely two weeks after an aide to Yahaya Bello, the state governor died in another Abuja hospital.

Reports say the deaths occurred after the Kogi State Government announced that there was no single case of coronavirus in the state even though the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) previously announced three cases in the state.

Justice Ajana joins high profile public officers including Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and ex- Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State who have succumbed to Covid-19 fangs.

---DGN