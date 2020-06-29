Expedite Investigation Over The Murder Of Sogakope Assembly Member — Concerned Assembly Members.

Concerned Assembly Members Ghana has called on the Police, other investigative security agencies and the courts to expedite action to prosecute perpetrators in the murder of the Assemblymember of Sogakope South, Mr. Mawutor Adzahli.

Five suspects were arrested in connection to the murder of the assemblyman.

The concerned assembly members are however, calling for the quick prosecution of the perpetrators of the act.

Mr. Mawutor Adzahli, Assemblyman of Sogakope South, was murdered on the 1st of March, 2020 by some assailants.

In a statement signed by Hon. Daniel Dotse, Assemblyman for Kasoa CP electoral area, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality said, government should consider increasing security patrols for assembly areas countrywide.

According to the statement, assembly members are the most vulnerable in the local government structure considering their direct contact with community members to ensure development.

"We want to use this opportunity to petition the government, parliament and the ministry of local government to consider the provision of security details for Assembly members countrywide as we are the most vulnerable in the local government structure considering the nature of our work which directly impact development in the community."

The statement further welcomed a policy by the Flagbearer of the NDC to introduce monthly stipends for assembly members and that implore other presidential aspirants to emulate similar or better remuneration packages for assembly members.

Below is full statement:

Statement from concerned Assembly members Ghana, on the killing of the assembly member of Sogakope South, Mr Mawutor Adzahli.

We woke up to the shocking news of the horrific attack on the family of our honorable colleague assembly member of Sogakope South, Mr. Mawutor Adzahli in the wee hours of Sunday, 1st March 2020.

We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family and close friends of the honorable, through these trying moments and pledge our unflinching support to the immediate family where needed.

We call on the Police, security agencies and the courts to expedite action on putting the perpetrators behind bars according to the laws.

We want to use this opportunity to petition the government, parliament and the ministry of local government to consider the provision of security details for Assembly members countrywide as we are the most vulnerable in the local government structure considering the nature of our work which directly impact development in the community.

We greatly also appreciate and welcome the policy of presidential candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama on Introducing salaries for assemblymembers and implore all other presidential aspirants to consider similar or better remuneration packages for us in this regard considering our arduos contributions at the local government level.

Signed

Hon. Daniel DOTSE assemblymember for Kasoa CP, electoral area, Awutu Senya East, 0244264236

Hon. David Abalo, assemblymember, Buashie, Accra Metropolitan assembly 0244103275

Cc. Assembly members of various MMDAs Ghana