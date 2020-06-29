Don't Worsen Us With Overbearing, Intimidating Behaviour Towards Our Border Dwellers — Rawlings Condemns Deployment Of Soldiers

Listen to article

Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has expressed worry over the deployment of security personnel to four border regions ahead of the compilation of the new voters' register.

A statement released from the office of the fmr. President described the presence of the security agencies in these regions as 'animosity' that has created so much 'suspicion'.

Security agencies have been deployed to the Volta, Oti, Upper East and West regions by the NPP government.

The statement said, "The deployment along the borders at peacetime especially at this particular point in time has created so much suspicion and will call for a lot of intelligent flexibility and diligence," the statement said.

It further stated that "Ahead of the voter registration exercise and the December elections. It is important that we demonstrate a sense of fairness and justice to all individuals and groups of people whilst maintaining integrity and security."

According to the statement, Covid-19 has already created enough difficulties for most citizens and that "not make it worse with overbearing and intimidating behaviour towards our border dwellers."

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has condemned the move, and described it as politically motivated to create panic and anxiety among residents of the various regions to abstain from participating in the registration of the new voters.

Below is full statement: