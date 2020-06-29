Nana Eyiah Performs Sod-Cutting For Construction Of 3-km Ayensuadze-Gomoa Abaasa Road

Listen to article

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah last Friday cut the sod for the construction of a 3km Gomoa Ayensuadze to Gomoa Abaasa Road to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services in the vicinity

Addressing the Chiefs and people drawn from Ayensuadze, Abaasa, Nsuem, and Abonyi respectively, Hon. Naana Eyiah debunked rumours going round that Previous Government led by Former President John Dramani Mahama awarded the contract before leaving office

" Nananom, there is no iota of truth in these falsehood being paddled by the opposition NDC.

They are just being jealous of the brilliant performance of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government. This contract was signed on 7th of May, 2020, the Contractor who is going to construct the road is here with me to testify

Covid-19 pandemic delayed the contract but thank God we are here to cut the sod for the commencement of work

As I speak Gomoa Central roads namely Gomoa Lome-Nduem, Awombrew-Nsuem, and Achiase- Dahom roads have been awarded on contract.

Work is ongoing on all the roads except Achiase-Dahom which is yet to start. That road would be done by the same contractor who is working on Ayensuadze to Gomoa Abaasa.

As you all know Ekwamkrom to Gomoa Manso road is near completion. First coat of tarrying had been done giving the free flow of traffic"

Hon. Naana Eyiah noted that the Government seeks to ensure that infrastructure development is provided across the country to improve the standard of living in every community.

" Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has declared 2020 as Year of Roads, as your Member of Parliament, I will continue to lobby for our share of the national cake.

Let me use this opportunity to encourage everyone to go and register when the Electoral Commission opens Voter Registration on Tuesday. We should register in our numbers.

Aside from voting, the exercise will also enable us to get the needed population to lobby for Social amenities. I, therefore, entreat Gomoa Central citizens at home and city centers to go and register for the Voter's ID cards

The government has approved the construction of a Polyclinic at Gomoa Abonyi and it's ongoing. Similarly, plans are far advanced for the construction of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) offices and a 100-bed District Hospital at Gomoa Afransi

There is serious lobbying for either Teacher's or Nurse's Training College for Gomoa Central. This will largely improve living standard thus reducing unemployment and poverty-related crisis

I also want to use this opportunity to thank you all for supporting my acclamation to be NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the second time

Am hopeful that Nananom and for that matter, the good people of Gomoa Central will vote massively for me and His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to secure the second term of office

Gomoa Central has seen tremendous development over the past three and half years it's unprecedented in the history of the Constituency"

Managing Director of Kwame Atuafo Company Limited, Nana Kwame Atuafo disclosed that the project would be completed within a Year

He noted that most of the workforce would be employed from Gomoa Ayensuadze to create employment opportunities for the youth

Chief of Gomoa Abonyi, Nana Osuan Asare VI commended Hon. Naana Eyiah for being an exceptional MP in history

"Hon. Naana Eyiah is Cool and Corrected. Nananom will continue to support her to retain Gomoa Central Parliamentary Seat"

Later in the day, Hon. Naana Eyiah donated 50 bags of Cement, 5 packets of Roofing Sheets, 100 pieces of wooden boards, Nails and other building materials to the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Line to support their community self-help project.