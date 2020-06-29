China Locks Down 400,000 People After Virus Spike

China has reinstated a strict lockdown near Beijing, affecting around 400,000 people, after a surge in cases.

The restrictions have come into force in the Anxin country in Hebei province.

Only essential workers are allowed to leave their homes, while one member of a household is allowed to go out once a day to shop for necessities.

After the pandemic emerged in China at the end of last year, the country has managed to get new infections to a consistently low level.

To avoid a second wave, even small surges are taken very seriously by the country’s health authorities.

