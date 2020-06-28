EC Boss To Address Nation Tomorrow

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, is scheduled to address the nation on Monday, June 29.

Her address will come ahead of the 2020 voters registration exercise which starts Tuesday, June 30. 2020.

A statement issued from Mrs. Mensa's secretariat and signed by Joana Richter-Bekoe, says tomorrow's address will be delivered by 5:30pm.

It says the address will be aired live on major television and radio stations nationwide.

