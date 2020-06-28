2020 EC Voter Registration: About One Hundred Election Observers Deployed To Field

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), has deployed a total of 100 observers for the up-coming 2020 Biometric Voter Registration Exercise (BVR) to be carried out by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) from June 30 to August 6.

The CODEO observers will be undertaking their observation duties in 100 purposively selected constituencies throughout the country.

Ahead of their deployment, all the observers underwent a one-day training to enable them to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times during observation. CODEO’s main objective for observing the exercise is to promote electoral transparency, enhance public confidence and trust in the process, as well as promote credible and peaceful electoral outcomes.

This observation of the BVR exercise kick-starts the Coalition’s observation activities for the 2020 general elections. CODEO entreats all well-meaning Ghanaians to play their part in ensuring the registration exercise is peaceful and successful.

CODEO also encourages all prospective applicants and stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the registration processes and procedures in order to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Coalition reiterates its call to all elections stakeholders, particularly political party leaders and supporters, to utilize legal and peaceful processes to seek redress to all grievances in the course of the exercise. The Coalition also entreats all stakeholders to be mindful of the dangers that the politics of violence and violent speech pose to national cohesion, peace and security, and the potential detrimental effects on the country’s development and progress.

CODEO further reminds all registration applicants and stakeholders in the process to strictly observe all the prescribed COVID-19 health and safety protocols to help curb any potential spread of the virus. CODEO will share its observations on the exercise with the general public.

The Coalition’s observation of the voter registration exercise is supported by the STAR-Ghana Foundation.

Signed:

Albert Kofi Arhin

National Coordinator CODEO

June 28, 2020