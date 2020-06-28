Roads Minister Terminates Contract With Massers Nkwantabisa

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta has part ways with Messrs Nkwantabisa contractors.

The contractors were working on the Akyem Wenchi Junction to Kade stretch but have had the contractual agreement abrogated following what the Minister describes as unnecessary delay in completing the project.

The 46km road project in the Kwaebibirim Municipality was awarded to the contractors 10 years ago but is nowhere near completion.

During a site visit as part of a three-day working tour to the Eastern Region to monitor the progress of some road projects in the region, Mr. Amoako Atta who expressed shock about the slow pace of work indicated that the ministry will terminate the contract of any contractor who delays work without any justification.

“This contract is terminated and when I go back to the office on Monday morning I will give approval to the termination and Chief Director will work with the Chief Executive of the Ghana Highway Authority to re-award this contract because this road must be fixed immediately.”

“There must be a strong contractor on this road to work on it between now and the end of the year. We cannot accept this. No contractorr can be on the road for 10 years which is a decade. It is not acceptable and as I go round the country, any project of any contractor that is unjustifiably delayed and delayed for no just cause shall be terminated”.

Mr Amoako Atta who threw caution to other contractors in the country indicated that he will personally terminate projects of contractors who are not firm on site.

“I know the contractual relationship between a contractor and the employer which is government. And of course, as long as the employer is doing his or her part the contractor must also do his part but if for no just cause a contractor unduly delays any project as I travel with my technical people around the country any such projects will immediately be terminated and I want to repeat it because I have the moral courage and authority to terminate any contract anywhere in the country no matter who the contractor is, his size or capacity”.

“I will terminate your contract because the people of this country cannot wait, government cannot wait because we are in a hurry, anybody or contractor who comes for a project and does not perform you are gone,” he added.

The Minister however commended General Construction and Development Limited the contractors working on the Oseim to Begoro stretch for their impressive performance and using the right materials for the project.

— citinewsroom