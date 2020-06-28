Tetrete Foundation Reaches Out To Traders, Taxi Drivers On COVID-19

Tetrete Foundation (TF), a non-governmental organisation with links to the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Council has donated 3, 000 face masks to traders, taxi drivers, and Pragya drivers as well as the vulnerable in three capital towns in the Amenfi enclave.

The organisation also supplied 2, 000 flyers bearing directives and guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

Speaking at separate events in the Wassa Amenfi West, East and Central capitals, Executive Director of TF, Mr. Shadrach Ainoo asked the public to take precautions against the coronavirus disease.

He noted that the disease has the potential of spreading at a faster rate and urged the public to take the guidelines seriously.

CHIEF:

Speaking at the main venue, Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Council, Tetrete Okuamoa Sakyim commended the Foundation for the initiative.

He also thanked the Wassa Amenfi Health Directorate for committing to educate the public about the safety protocols on COVID-19.

HEALTH DIRECTORATE HEAD:

Madam Felicia Mensah, Wassa Amenfi East Health Director rallied the youth and the old to take the wearing of nose masks and the washing of hands seriously.

These protocols, she intimated would help stop the spread of COVID-19 when they are religiously undertaken.

BACKGROUND OF TF:

The Tetrete Foundation was officially launched on 9th May 2020 as a non-governmental organisation.

However, TF became functional on the 2nd of June, 2020 following its acquisition of registration and certification from the Registrar General's Department.

The main objective of TF is to empower the youth with training and skills development programmes.

The group's patron is the paramount chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Council, Tetrete Okuamoa Sakyim.