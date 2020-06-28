Obuasi Road Works: ''Mactina - Court Area" Bypass Gets World Bank Support

Construction works on the 5-kilometre (km) Mactina to Court area bypass in Obuasi, which aims at easing pressure on the internal Obuasi roads leading to the Obuasi - Kumasi Highway is expected to commence very soon.

When completed, the bypass will offer motorists an alternative route to Kumasi through Mactina Supermarket, Kokoteasua, Estate, Abompekrom, and the Court area. The project is funded with a facility from the WorldBank.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah made this known in his Sessional Address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, 24th June 2020 in Obuasi.

He said the Obuasi Municipal Assembly is a proud beneficiary of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP) introduced in 2019 and being implemented in 25 Municipal Assemblies in Ghana.

The GSCSP according to the Mce is a Government of Ghana initiative supported by the International Development Association (IDA) which will improve upon Urban Management and provide basic urban services in the implementing Municipal Assemblies. The project, he said has a Credit facility of US 100 million dollars and would be implemented in a five year period (2019 - 2023).

So far, the Assembly has commenced the payment of Relocation support to those whose properties will be affected during construction ", Hon Adansi-Bonah added.

Meanwhile, the Obuasi Municipal has received its fair share of the Government's 'Year of roads' agenda. Obuasi has seen a massive improvement in its roads network this year. The Municipality is benefitting from 12km Asphalt overlay on roads such as Abompekrom Main roads, the Central Business District, Municipal Assembly to Hospital, and Obuasi Senior High and Technical school campus roads.

Others include 15km community roads which are to be upgraded and sealed.

These are roads in Bogobiri, Nkamprom, Gauso, Kunka- Mile Nine, Mensakrom, Sanso, Kunka/Baakoyeden, Kulem, and Anyinam. Anglogold Ashanti on its part, as part at its corporate social responsibility, is also undertaking a 1.3km asphalt works from Kunka Junction to Nyameso Shell Filling station.

Giving accounts of his stewardship, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive said so far, the Assembly has secured a new office for the Municipal Education Directorate. This according to the Mce had become necessary since the existing Education office falls in the jurisdiction of the Obuasi East District.

On the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, Hon Adansi-Bonah said measures have been put in place to avoid the spread of the disease. These include;

• Rigorous education and monitoring of Religious gathering in the Municipality

• Assessment of educational institutions readiness, and training of Heads, schools based headteachers, SHEP coordinators, and Circuit supervisors in Obuasi, all this is being done in preparation for the re-opening of schools as announced by the President.

• Continual health education on the preventive and safety protocols at the Antenatal and Family Health Unit using a documentary created by the Health Directorate.

• Rehabilitation of a building at Toy Town in Obuasi for the Government Hospital christened Special purpose building to manage COVID-19 cases.

Currently, he said there are 376 COVID-19 Cumulative cases, 336 recovered cases, 37 active cases, and 3 deaths.

According to the Mce, over 4000 businesses with TIN have put in their application to access the Business Support Scheme introduced by the President of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to support businesses that have been affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease.