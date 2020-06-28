COVID-19: GSTS Alumni Association Supports Alma Mater With PPEs

Listen to article

Giants, Alumni of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi, have supported their Alma Mater with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alumni association raised a total of GHS 50,000 to assist the school's preparation towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

GT Henry Attumbu of the GAA Presenting infra-red thermometers for screening students to GSTS Headmaster Mr Samuel Kofi Essel

"On behalf of the GSTS Alumni Association (GAA) Board and Executive Committee, I want to thank Giants for their incredible generosity to the Association and GSTS. I am pleased to report that we have just met our COVID-19 target of 50,000 Ghc. A few weeks ago, it seemed impossible, but Giants always come through", a statement by the Association's Secretariat read.

According to the statement, emergency PPE's have been delivered to the School, with more presentations due this week. The Association is also looking at supporting the Takoradi Hospital (European), the School's designated response hospital for COVID-19 related cases.

Due to the new demands that come up daily, the statement goes on to add that there may be more support required in the weeks to come. "The GAA Executive is doing its best to work with the money we have. However, we are learning each day that there are other needs.

For example, we have learned that several items received from the GES are inadequate. Our Executives will meet with the School to assess how much more can help," it said.

The GAA is, therefore, calling on alumni and well-meaning Ghanaians to support this cause.

For more about GAA and the GSTS, visit https://gsts.school/.