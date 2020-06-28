Akufo-Addo Acclaimed NPP Presidential Candidate For Election 2020 [Photos]

President Akufo-Akufo has officially been acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for 2020 elections.

He was the sole candidate who filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 Presidential Primaries for the NPP .

The acclamation of the Presidential Candidate was done at a special National Council meeting of the Party held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, June 26, 2020.

The President also named Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running-mate.

Below are some pictures from the event:

---citinewsroom