COVID-19: Ghana's Cases Rise To 16,431; Recoveries Now 12,257

Ghana has recorded 597 new COVID-19 cases.

This pushes the country’s case count to 16,431.

This was contained in the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

However, the total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has increased to 12, 257.

Persons who have died from the virus remain at 103.

A total of 288,465 tests has been done from March to date.

This piece is being updated…

