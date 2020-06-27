Notice From NIA On Ghana Card Registration

The NIA is about to undergo a mop-up mass registration exercise to give opportunities to fellow Ghanaians who for some reason were not able to register for the recent Ghana card/ECOWAS card.

This mop-up exercise cuts across the whole country except in the Eastern region. So individuals who did not get the chance to register for their cards during the first mass registration exercise should take advantage of this mop-up registration to get their cards.

The Ghana/ECOWAS card is very important and the paramount among it is, it can be used as a passport to travel to any of the countries under ECOWAS. One Ghana one card.

Below is the information released from the NIA. Take note to be able to have your card.

Issued By

Corporate Affairs, NIA