Dr. Isaac Dasmani Inspects Dredging Works At Bepoh

The Prestea Huni-valley Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr. Isaac Dasmani on Tuesday, June 23, inspected ongoing dredging works in Bepoh.

The MCE was accompanied by the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) director, Mr. Abeiku Yankah, assembly man for the area and some opinion leaders in the community.

The move afforded the team to have first hand information on progress of work on the ongoing dredging of drains which forms part of the ongoing works to curb the effects of flooding in the municipality.

Dr. Dasmani was impressed with work done and noted, that upon completion, the dredging works will offer relief to residents whenever it rains heavily.

He urged residents living around the drains to desist from dumping refuse into the drains as it contributes to choking of the drains which later results in flooding which causes loss of lives and properties.

The timely initiative which seeks to end the perennial flooding that occurs in Bepoh and its environs was financed by the Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, with supervision from the MCE and NADMO.

The NADMO director indicated, that the MP intends to carry out similar dredging and desilting works at communities that are heavily affected by flood.