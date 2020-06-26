Hohoe Municipal Council Of Labour Elects New Executives

The Hohoe Municipal Council of Labour, a structure of the Trade Union Congress (Ghana) has elected 16 new executives to its Executive, Women's and Youth Committees of the Council for the next four years.

Mr Amesinu Gideon, Chairperson, Mr. Ogyaadu Henry, 1st Vice Chairperson, Madam Agbeke Esther, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Madam Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo Goka, Secretary, Mr. Baddah Vincent, Assistant Secretary/Organiser and Mr. Zormelo David, Trustee were elected as executive committee members.

The representatives of the Women's committee; are Madam Zenobia Sena Attoh, Chairperson, Madam Agboyo Stella, Vice Chairperson, Madam Jemima Boateng, Secretary and Madam Morny Juliana as an Executive member.

Mrs. Edith Abla Amenuvor-Afewu, Acting Volta Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana who swore-in the new executives asked them to work and ensure progress of the Council in the Municipality.

She noted that inadequate fund was a challenge to the effectiveness of the Council, adding that the grievances of the local Council would be forwarded to appropriate authority for the needed attention.

Mr Inusah Ridwan, Chairperson, Mr. Valerius Enam Dzimale, 1st Vice Chairperson, Madam Mawuena Jacqueline, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Mr. Eleke Kojo Asamoah, Secretary, Madam Enyonam Akorli, Assistant Secretary and Madam Elizabeth Ahiaduvor, Organizer were elected as Youth committee representatives of the Council.

The Council also passed a resolution on how it would be financed and called for training programmes for its members.

Members also held discussions on the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Congress of TUC and its 75th anniversary celebrations.

—GNA