COVID-19; AASU Commends King Mohammed Of Morocco For Rolling Out Support To African Countries.

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) has received with delight, the news of the decision of King of Morocco His Majesty King

Mohammed (VI) to give active and essential health assistance to other African countries during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The support is to aid the continental effort aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as schools begin to re-open in certain parts of the continent.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Peter Kwasi Kodjie, Secretary-General of All Africa Students Union (AASU).

At least 15 African countries, from the various sub-regions of the continent, according to the statement received the donation by the kind gesture of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

They have received protective medical equipment to support their COVID-19 response efforts.

The beneficiary countries are, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau,

Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia. This initiative, the students union observed was a commendable example of Africans helping Africans "With a support package comprising nearly 8 million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 coats, 30,000 litres of hydroalcoholic gel, as well as 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin, this move will surely help the Continent to battle the coronavirus. It is also noteworthy that, all the items donated were procured from local Moroccan companies with the aim of retaining capital and providing a boost to the local economy.

The statement added "With over 200,000 confirmed cases in Africa, pragmatic, effective and timeous interventions are needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The kind gesture of His Majesty King Mohammed VI is an example of how African countries can provide the much-needed support to each other. As Africans, we must look within before we look outside for help.

AASU, the Students Union called on all other African countries to follow this sterling example and support one another according to their strength."

"If we are to defeat this virus that is wreaking havoc across the world, we can only do so together."

"Long live the Pan-African Spirit! Long Live King Mohammed VI" the statement concluded.