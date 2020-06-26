ModernGhanalogo

Ashanti Regional NPP Vice Chairman Reported Dead

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The 2nd Regional Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sam Cudjoe is dead.

The cause of his death has not been established, but a close relative has said he suffered a high blood pressure at dawn.

Before his death, he had served the NPP in various capacities in the Ashanti region.

He had been Regional Communications Director and 3-time Ashanti Regional Secretary.

More soon…..

---Mynesgh.com

