Ashanti Regional NPP Vice Chairman Reported Dead

The 2nd Regional Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sam Cudjoe is dead.

The cause of his death has not been established, but a close relative has said he suffered a high blood pressure at dawn.

Before his death, he had served the NPP in various capacities in the Ashanti region.

He had been Regional Communications Director and 3-time Ashanti Regional Secretary.
