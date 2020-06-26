Supreme Court Ruling: Asiedu Nketiah Must Resign For Lying, Deceiving Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, Duker George Mireku has called on the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah to resign for lying on the Supreme Court ruling.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaking to the media after the Supreme Court ruling told Journalists that the Supreme Court ruled in their favour. The NDC was in court against EC for preparing to compile a new voters’ register.

The party also wanted the court to compel the Electoral Commission to use the old voters’ ID for the compilation in case it goes ahead to compile the register.

Duker George Mireku noted that what Asiedu Nketiah did was a rehearsal of what they would do when they lose in the December elections.

“I am sad at the behaviour of Asiedu Nketiah, he must apologize to Ghanaians. If it were to be a different country Asiedu Nketiah would have resigned immediately from his position. If I were to be a member of the NDC I would have resigned from the party,” Duker George Mireku noted.

He added that many foreigners who have the National Health Insurance card got registered onto the voters’ register in 2012.

He called on Ghanaians to register when the EC starts compilation of a new voters’ register.

---FirstnewsRoom