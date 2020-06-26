Anas Exposes ‘Corona Quacks And Thieves’

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will be out soon with yet another investigative piece around the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

In a tweet on Friday, June 26, the global icon indicated that the piece will “be served hot”.

It is unclear what the title will be but he hinted in the tweet that it is about “the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana”.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is known for landmark investigative works, which have exposed corruption not only in Ghana but also the rest of the world.

Among his latest works are the exposé in the judiciary which saw some judges dismissed and that on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which led to the resignation of then President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas has also worked on causes of road carnage in Ghana, galamsey or illegal mining, fake pastors and fake doctors.

