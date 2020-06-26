Demolished Structure Not Nigerian High Commission Chancery – Foreign Ministry

Listen to article

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says the Nigeria High Commission’s building which was recently demolished was neither its Chancery nor residence as claimed by a section of the public.

“The building in question is neither the Chancery nor Residence, but a property belonging to the Nigerian High Commission that was unfortunately pulled down by now identified private individuals,” the Ministry said in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The Minister in the statement also disclosed that the perpetrators of the act have been identified and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

She also reiterated the Ghana Government’s resolve to rebuild the demolished structure.

“Let me on this note reiterate government’s promise to bring the perpetrator to book while it ensures that the structure is restored to its original state.”

What are the issues here

Parts of the one-storey structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, located at Osu Ringway in Accra were demolished on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Osu Stool which claimed the said land belonged to it accused the Nigeria High Commission of trespassing on its land.

The Stool in a statement insisted that the Nigerian High Commission has no legal title to the land.

“There has till date been no response or acknowledgement in response to the stool's invitation nor has the trespasser proceeded to submit any documentation of permission upon which it demolished the original structure on the land and proceeded to erect a new structure,” the statement added.

But the Nigeria High Commission insists that it has legal documents that the land in question belongs to it.

Dispute land rightfully belongs to Nigerian High Commission

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has said that the Nigerian High Commission has duly made payment for that parcel of land, hence any encroachment on the property constituted a breach.

“The Lands Commission will issue a letter to the Osu Traditional Council stating that in August 2000, a formal offer was made to the High Commission of Nigeria in respect of the parcel of land in question; the offer was accepted by the High Commission and payments made, accordingly constituting a contract. The Lands Commission will proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria to regularize its ownership of the property in question,” she added.

---citinewsroom