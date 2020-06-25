Demolition Of Nigeria Diplomatic Property: Igbo King Sues For Peace

Listen to article

The King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, HRM Eze Dr., Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu has asked Nigerians living in Ghana to continue to be law-abiding and to maintain peace amidst the current diplomatic issue between the two brotherly nations of Ghana and Nigeria.

This followed the uncertainties that arose after the demolition of properties belonging to the Nigerian High Commission on the night of Friday, June 19, 2020, by yet to be identified persons.

The king gave the advice from his Palace in East Legon, Accra, Ghana to Nigerians assuring them that the two governments have issued statements to show goodwill that they want to resolve the issue quickly.

He referred to the statement of Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, which said that the country is in talks with Ghanaian authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.

“We demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana,” he said.

And that of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who in a statement confirmed that unidentified individuals breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission last Friday at about 10.30pm and demolished property under construction.

“The Ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961). Investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” the statement says.

The Igbo king noted that Nigerians see Ghana as a second home and have lived peacefully in Ghana for decades contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. Nigerians, who share so many similarities with Ghana constitute the highest number of foreign investors in the Ghanaian economy.

“We must ensure that the synergy and symbiotic relationship that had existed between our two countries for decades must continue for posterity’s sake”