Mahama To Address Nation On Supreme Court Ruling Over New Voters' Register

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be addressing the nation tonight regarding the Supreme Court ruling over the exclusion of the old voter Identification card as part of the requirement for the compilation of a new voters' register.

Mr. Mahama will be speaking from the party's headoffice located in Adabraka, Accra at 8pm tonight.

The Party's Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has confirmed in a statement.

The former President earlier this week asked Ghanaians to participate in any form of voter registration exercise that will be undertaken by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

He says although his party, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has its own disagreements with the EC’s insistence to use a new voters’ register for the polls, they will not undermine the democracy of the country should the Supreme Court not rule in their favour in the case challenging the legality of the compilation of a new electoral roll.

Speaking during a community engagement at the Tongor area of South Dayi in the Volta Region, the NDC flagbearer urged the Chiefs and people to use their influence to encourage the citizenry to register in whatever registration the Supreme Court allows the EC to conduct in order to exercise their franchise on December 7, 2020.

“I want to remind all our citizens that, this year is an election year. The Electoral Commission has decided that it wants to conduct a registration exercise. We had disagreements with the Electoral Commission on what register to use and the matter has been at the Supreme Court and we are waiting for the Supreme Court for its verdict. Whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives, we are ready to be law-abiding citizens so we shall respect the verdict of the court. But whatever the verdict is, there is going to be a registration exercise whether a limited registration, new registration exercise, or validation of an existing register. Whichever registration it is, I will like to plead with Togbui to beat the gong to all our people to come out and register so that in December they can register and exercise their votes, ” he said.