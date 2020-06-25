Domod Roof Ltd Partners KNUST To Support Construction Technology And Management Graduates

Listen to article

Domod Roof Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to collaborate with the Department of Construction Technology and Management.

The MoU aims at building the capacity of students, by providing internships for third year students and as well as offering graduates who excel postings for National Service.

Domod Roof Ltd, will also provide awards and prizes (laptops and plaques) for the overall best second year undergraduate student in two programmes, namely BSc Construction Technology and Management and BSc Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of Domod Roof Ltd Mr Fred Kwofie, expressed his delight at the opportunity presented for Domod Roof Ltd, to help build the capacity of young graduates.

He admonished the young graduates to see this an opportunity to have a taste of real practical corporate experience and do give up their best. He further asked the graduates to be creative and be disciplined in their duties.

He asked other companies to help contribute their quota towards the building and construction industry.

Oh his part, Prof. Bernard Baiden, Head of the Department of Construction Technology and Management expressed the hope that both parties will reap the anticipated rewards from the agreement.

He further commended Domod Roof Ltd, Mr. Kwofie for their commitment to excellence and foresight in developing the youth.

Prof. Baiden calls on other corporate institutions within the industry to partner the department in other areas of expertise such as project and procurement management.

Domod Roof Ltd, prides itself as one of the leading companies in the manufacturing, market and installation of long span Aluminum & Aluzinc Roofing Sheets and Light Steel Frames, commonly referred to as Steel Trusses, over the past 15 years.