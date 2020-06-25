Emirates SkyCargo Connecting Ghana To Global Markets

Accra, 25 June 2020 – Emirates SkyCargo has grown its operations in Africa to include Accra, and Ghanaian businesses can now benefit from weekly cargo flights from Accra to Dubai starting today 25 June 2020.

The airline has established this short term schedule which utilizes the belly hold capacity on its wide body Boeing 777-300 ER passenger aircraft.

Cathrine Wesley, Emirates’ Country Manager Ghana said, “As an extremely agile and customer-focused business, we are very committed in supporting the Ghanaian economy and helping local businesses maintain continuity by keeping their supplies running across essential industries.”

Emirates SkyCargo started its operations in Ghana in 2004. Emirates SkyCargo has helped import a variety of goods including mobile phones, garments, leather, beverages and personal effects. It has also facilitated the export of local produce including fresh and cut fruits. .

Emirates SkyCargo is now operating scheduled cargo flights to over 80 global destinations every week. The carrier has steadily increased the number of destinations in its cargo network starting with just over 50 cities from late April to more than 80 across six continents by the end of May 2020. Some of the recent destinations re-introduced to Emirates SkyCargo’s network include Aguadilla, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Christchurch, Colombo, Conakry, Dakar, Dhaka, Dublin, Hanoi, Kabul, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Mexico City, New York, Perth, Quito, Sao Paulo, Tehran, and Washington D.C.

Operating a mix of scheduled and chartered flights and extending its geographical reach by using road feeder services provided by trucking partners across the world, Emirates SkyCargo has been acting as a global connector for essential commodities including PPE, pharmaceuticals, food and other perishables, e-commerce goods as well as machinery and other equipment.