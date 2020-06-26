Garu District: GES Gets 5 New Motorbikes And Pick Up Vehicle

The Ghana Education Service in Garu District of the Upper East Region has taken delivery of five motorbikes and a pick up vehicle to aid teaching and learning.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the District newly built edifice that comes with an office, a store, general common room, washroom, demonstration room has been commissioned.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Garu District, Emmanuel Asore Avoka who handed over the new block, motorbikes and the pick up keys to the various heads said this project is a demonstration of President Akufo-Addo vision of ensuring quality education for all children at all levels.

Mr. Asore challenged the teachers and the circuit supervisors to give out their best to develop the capabilities of pupils and students in the area.

He advised parents to take the education of their children seriously and support teachers in the community to deliver quality education to the kids.

Mr. Asore and his Assembly officials also inspected some ongoing projects in the district. Their first point of call was the Technology Solution Centre (TSC) where construction work on two hostels were finished and awaiting handing over. The team ended their tour at various electoral areas in the district to supervise the ongoing construction of eight boreholes.

The District Education Director was grateful to government and the assembly for the motorbikes and the vehicle, which he said would go a long way to assist their movement to improve teaching and learning in the area.

"There is always the need to follow up to see what is happening in the classrooms but the district mobility are always the challenge especially the hinterlands. With the motorbikes and the car, it will go a long way to help them to do their work properly," he said.

The head of circuit supervisors expressed gratitude for the gesture and has called on government and the District Assembly to provide them with fuel at all times to carry out their duty efficiently.