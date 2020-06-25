COVID-19: SHSs In Northern Region Reopens Without Face Masks For Students

Listen to article

Some Senior High Schools in the Northern Region are yet to receive nose masks three days after reopening.

Following the partial reopening of Senior High Schools across the country, the government was to distribute personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each student was to receive three usable nose mask.

Although the schools in the Region have taken delivery of some veronica buckets and hand sanitizers, they are still awaiting nose masks.

Heads of some of the schools who spoke to Citi News said the situation is worrying.

“The masks have run out. We went to the see the District Director, we had all other things except the face masks. So we have encouraged all the students to have at least nose mask each. The problem is that, when they wash it, they have to wait for it to dry before they reuse it,” one of the headteachers said.

Another school head said: “for us, the students are using tissue paper because there are no face masks. I got only about 300 pieces which I distributed to the students and staff around, but the majority of them don’t have it so we are still waiting”.

PPE for schools

President Akufo-Addo ahead of the reopening of the schools announced that 18, 000 Veronica Buckets, 800,000 pieces of 200-millilitre sanitizers, 36,000 rolls of tissue paper, 36,000 gallons of liquid soap and 7,200 thermometer guns have been distributed to schools.

In addition, each student, teaching and non-teaching staff, invigilator and school administrator will be provided with three pieces of reusable face masks.

Two of these will be provided when the schools resume and third “within a fortnight,” the President said.

Distribution

The distribution of the items is being undertaken by a special task force from the Presidency, under the supervision of the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo.

