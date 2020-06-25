Ebola Outbreak Over In Dr Congo

The worst-ever outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has officially been declared over, almost two years after it surge.

No new cases of the disease have been reported in the north-east of the country, where dozens of armed groups operate, since 27 April.

Some 2,280 people died since the outbreak began in August 2018.

The deadliest outbreak on record was in West Africa between 2014 and 2016 with more than 11,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the end of the outbreak in the east, where insecurity is also endemic, was a cause for celebration as it had been a tough and often dangerous two years for those involved in fighting it.

However, DR Congo, which is the size of mainland western Europe, is dealing a fresh Ebola outbreak in the north-west of the country.

The case in Mbandaka was announced on 1 June where 13 people have since died.

Genetic analysis shows it is a different strain of the virus found in the east.

The WHO in DR Congo has told the BBC the situation in Mbandaka the country’s 11th outbreak is nearly under control.

But new Ebola outbreaks are to be expected given the existence of the virus in animals in many parts of DR Congo, the WHO says.

For an outbreak to be declared over, there has to be a 42-day period since the last positive case was tested negative and discharged from hospital.

---BBC