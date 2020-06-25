Deputy Regional Minister Visits Zebilla Senior High Technical School On Reopening

The Deputy Upper East Regional Minister and MP for Zebilla, Hon Frank Fuseini Adongo has visited the Zebilla Senior High Technical School to see for himself measures put in place by the management of the school to ensure the safety of final year students at all times.

At the school's entrance, the minister and his entourage were medically screened with infrared thermometer gun where their temperatures were taken by a senior nurse, Eric Awuni who was stationed at the school gate to screen any person entering the school.

The temperature of every student is taken before entry to the school premises, the student is then proceeded to wash his/her hands before the registration table and thereafter, his or her luggage is inspected and finally, a kit with person's results will be handed over to him for onward inspections.

Students were schooled at the entrance on how to take care of themselves against the novel coronavirus when on campus by a selected COVID-19 taskforce formed by the school and headed by the assistant headmaster for domestic.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Ayabilla Richard Akumbas who spoke to the media said measures have been put in place to protect the students against covid-19 infection.

According to him, the school authority has placed veronica buckets at the dormitories, classrooms and the dining hall to ensure regular handwashing at all times. "In the dining hall, the students use to be ten on a table but has been reduced to six on a table."

He said the school took delivery of nose masks, 1,025 hand sanitizers, 30 gallons of liquid soap and 6 infrared thermometer gun from the Regional Coordination Council (RCC).

Mr. Ayabilla Richard Akumbas noted that they have screened 552 final year students and 272 second year gold track students but as of Wednesday, 130 final year students and 22 gold track students reported.

Mr. Akumbas said the students reporting were not encouraging as expected and that most students wanted their colleagues to report first before, if no case is reported, they can also report.

According to him, announcements are being run on the local radio stations to encourage more students to report.

Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo who toured the campus was impressed about the measures put in place by the school authorities for the reopening.

He commended the headmaster and teaching staff of the school and assured them that more personal protective equipment will be coming from government to protect students against coronavirus.

He charges the headmaster and his staff to be on guard and educate the students to be cautious of their safety at all times.