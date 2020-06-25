NDC, EC Divided Over Supreme Court Ruling On New Register

The parties involved in the case over the use of the current voter ID as the prerequisite and valid proof of identity in the upcoming voter registration exercise, EC and NDC are sharply divided over a ruling delivered by the Supreme Court.

The court delivered the ruling today, Thursday, June 25, 2020, but factions in the case are giving conflicting interpretations into the decision.

The Court upon dismissing some of the reliefs sought by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mark Takyi-Banson directed the Electoral Commission to go ahead with the voter registration exercise as scheduled.

The Court also made subsequent pronouncements on the amended law governing elections in the country.

This, however, left the parties involved divided over whether the Court upheld the use of the existing voter ID card as proof of identity for the purposes of registration or not.

Lawyers of the parties are currently still engaged over the decision of the Court.

Whereas officials of the NDC believe the ruling went in their favour, officials from the Attorney General’s office argue otherwise.

