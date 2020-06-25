Covid-19: Majority Of New Cases Are Coming From Work Places – Minister Reveals LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Most of Ghana’s new covid-19 cases are predominately emanating from workplaces. Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known to the media on Thursday, June 25. According to him, the new cases have been linked to clusters of workplaces. "We need to take workplace safety protocols very seriously," he urged. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaInformation MinisterKojo Oppong Nkrumah
