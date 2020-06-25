Covid-19: Let’s Focus Fight At Workplaces – Trade Minister

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, has called for attention to be focused on workplaces in the fight against coronavirus spread.

The call comes as Ghana majority of its new Covid19 Cases from workplaces.

The Minister says social distancing protocol must be adhered to strictly, and customer service protocols including floor marking should be in place.

He also urged sanitary protocols such as provision of water and soap for hand washing, ensure the enforcement of no face mask no entry policy, provision of protection gear.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had earlier told the press that majority of Ghana's new 460 Covid19 Cases came from workplaces and ministries.

The Trade Minister urged that businesses should limit in-house meetings and use video conferencing facilities.

According to Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, as of June 25, Ghana recorded 460 new cases, pushing its tally to 15,473, with deaths remaining 95.

He said 293 of the new cases were recorded in the Greater Accra Region and were from workplaces.

As a result, Mr Kyeremanten called for strict compliance with the safety protocols.

He stated that companies should take immediate steps to isolate employees who show signs of the virus.

Ghana a few weeks back recorded 530 new Covid19 Cases from a fish factory after one employee spread the virus to other workers.

The Trade Minister says industries and other workplaces must display educative materials on Coronavirus.

He said industries and workplaces must enforce no handshake, no hugging.

