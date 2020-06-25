ModernGhanalogo

25.06.2020

COVID-19: Senegal’s President Quarantined

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has quarantined himself.

This was after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The president tested negative for COVID-19 but will self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution, his office said in a short televised statement.

A Senegalese lawmaker, Yeya Diallo, announced earlier on Wednesday that she had tested positive for the virus.

She called on people to take essential personal measures such as maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

Senegal has so far confirmed 6,129 cases of COVID-19 including 93 deaths.

---BBC

