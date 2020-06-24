Defeat Of Heavyweights At Primaries Should Be A Worry To NPP — Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says the number of heavy losses by incumbent Members of Parliament(MP) of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) suggests all is not well with the party at the grassroots and constituency level.

According to him, the NPP government should be worried about the number of losses by sitting MPs as it heads into the December elections.

About 34 sitting MPs lost their positions to fresh and young candidates during yesterday’s elections across the country.

Notable among them is Finance Committee Chairman, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah; Frederick Opare-Ansah, MP for Suhum; Collins Owusu Amankwah, MP for Manhyia North; Joseph Adda, MP for Navrongo and Aviation Minister; Ben Abdallah Banda, Chairman of the Legislative Committee in Parliament and Vincent Sowah-Odotei, MP for La Dade-Kotonpon.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Cudjoe said: “Given how many incumbent MPs are losing to novices, shouldn’t the NPP be worried that this trend may be reflecting unsatisfactory performance by the party in general on the ground?”

His post indicates that the ruling party must work harder if they are to win the Presidential elections come December 7, 2020.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

Email:[email protected]