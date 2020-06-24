Covid-19: Medical Lab Scientist At Weija Hospital Dies

Listen to article

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has confirmed the death of one of its members who passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Association, he died on Monday, June 22 after being rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) three days prior.

“The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) with a heavy heart announces that one of its professionals has passed on to glory on Monday 22nd June 2020. The cause of death was COVID-19.”

The departed professional worked at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital and “was very much involved in sample collection for COVD-19 testing from the enhanced contact tracing in Accra from March 2020”.

The Association expressed its condolence to his wife, three children and parents.

“He left behind a family with three beautiful children including a 2-month old baby. Our hearts are with the family of the gallant professional,” the statement read.

His burial service will take place tomorrow, June 25 in Kumasi.

Find below the full statement from GAMLS:

---citinewsroom