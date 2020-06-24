Construction Of Ahafo Regional NHIS Office Begins - Hon. Bobie

The National Health Insurance Scheme was introduced in Ghana by one of the former presidents of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. John Agyekum Kuffour, who governed Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) between the year 2001 to 2008.

It was so pathetic that, before the introduction of Ghana's NHIS, many Ghanaians were in a total pool of forlornness in terms of quality health delivery. Patients were Left under the mercy of the bummer cash and carry system, it was a system which demands money before treatment.

This social intervention program, introduced by the NPP Government to provide financial access to quality health care for residents in Ghana has been highly commended globally.

The Ahafo Regional Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie disclosed to the media that, the Commander in - Chief of Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of health, NHIS and the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council have awarded the Construction of National Health Insurance Scheme's Regional Headquarters in the Ahafo Region.The NHIS Regional office will be sited at MIM in the Ahafo Region.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Traditional Authorities at Mim for allocating a vast land for such an office. He urged the contractor, Mr Kennedy to do a good job, also to recruit the youth in Ahafo for formal and informal Construction work during the eight months period.

Mr Kennedy assured the minister, delegation from Accra and the Traditional leaders that he will do his best and recruit the natives of Ahafo and any qualified person. He stated emphatically that, even though the contract is between eight months but he can complete the building within six months, all things being equal.

The Traditional leaders and their courtiers pledged to keep a close eye on the project. They commended H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not turning his back on the Ahafo Region.

It is very imperative to note that NHIS subscribers fall into two significant clusters, the informal and exempt one. It is only the informal cluster that pays the premium.

Those in the exempt cluster do not pay premium. They are Formal sector employees and the self-employed who contribute to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT contributors)

The scheme was established under Act 650 of 2003 by the Government of Ghana to provide broad range health delivery to all and sundry, particularly, the highly impoverished in societies.

The good people of the Ahafo Region are so happy for the Construction of NHIS Regional office because it is another employment avenue for the youth and elderly.