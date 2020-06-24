COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Now 15,013 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana has recorded 445 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total tally to 15,013. Tthe Ghana Health Service’s website confirmed on Wednesday, June 24. Meanwhile, the 171 persons who contracted the disease have also recovered raising the recoveries count to 11,078. The Ghana Health Service has conducted 277,550 tests from March to date. –More soon… CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
