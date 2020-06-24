ModernGhanalogo

24.06.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Now 15,013

COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Now 15,013
Ghana has recorded 445 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total tally to 15,013.

Tthe Ghana Health Service’s website confirmed on Wednesday, June 24.

Meanwhile, the 171 persons who contracted the disease have also recovered raising the recoveries count to 11,078.

The Ghana Health Service has conducted 277,550 tests from March to date.

More soon…

